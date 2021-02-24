BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 24 February 2021
Former Man City defender claims Pep Guardiola 'killed' his confidence

Angelino has thrived since joining German club RB Leipzig.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 8:54 PM
31 minutes ago 2,320 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5364455
Angelino pictured during his time at Man City.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER MANCHESTER City defender Angelino has claimed manager Pep Guardiola “killed” his confidence during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish left-back made just 12 appearances after rejoining City in the summer of 2019 before being sent on loan to German side RB Leipzig in the next transfer window.

The 24-year-old has since thrived under Julian Nagelsmann, reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season, and made his loan move to the Bundesliga outfit permanent last week.

Angelino told reporters: “They both like to play with the ball, get the ball quick. There is one thing that is a big difference – one gave me the confidence and played me and the other didn’t.”

Reflecting specifically on his time at the Etihad Stadium, he added: “It killed me. The confidence was everything, when you don’t have the trust of a coach it is everything.

“I was judged from two pre-season games and then I didn’t get my chance for a few months.”

Overall, he said he rated playing under Guardiola as a “50-50 experience”.

He said: “On one side I really learned a lot from Pep, but I obviously didn’t play as much as I wanted to or deserved to.”

Angelino first joined City as a youth player and had a number of loan spells before joining PSV Eindhoven permanently in 2018. A year later, however, City exercised a buy-back option to address a weakness in the squad at left-back.

The return move did not work out.

“I had a rest when I was with Pep for six months,” Angelino said. “That was enough. I don’t want it again. That’s why I want to be on the pitch. I’ve had enough holidays.”

Press Association

