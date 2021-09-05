Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 5 September 2021
Advertisement

Former Man United and Monaco striker Falcao makes La Liga return

The 35-year-old has joined Rayo Vallecano after leaving Galatasaray.

By AFP Sunday 5 Sep 2021, 11:12 AM
1 hour ago 3,141 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5540986
Radamel Falcao (file pic).
Image: PA
Radamel Falcao (file pic).
Radamel Falcao (file pic).
Image: PA

COLOMBIA FORWARD Radamel Falcao has joined Rayo Vallecano following his departure from Turkish side Galatasaray, the La Liga club announced Saturday.

Falcao, 35, left Galatasaray earlier in the week after an injury-plagued two-year spell in Turkey.

He is currently on international duty with Colombia and made a late substitute appearance in Thursday’s 1-1 draw away to Bolivia in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Falcao will return to Spain having enjoyed two hugely prolific seasons with Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2013.

He then moved to Ligue 1 with Monaco, enduring a difficult spell on loan at Manchester United in 2014-15 after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Falcao again struggled to make an impression as he was loaned to Chelsea the following campaign, but rediscovered his form at Monaco and helped them win the French title in 2017.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Rayo are 10th in La Liga after three games this term and beat Granada 4-0 before the international break.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie