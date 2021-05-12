BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Advertisement

Former Man United star Valencia announces retirement

The Ecuador international won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, three Community Shields and the Europa League during a 10-year stay at Old Trafford

By Press Association Wednesday 12 May 2021, 9:25 PM
45 minutes ago 2,291 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5435788
Antonio Valencia (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Antonio Valencia (file pic).
Antonio Valencia (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED club captain Antonio Valencia has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

The Ecuador international, who won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, three Community Shields and the Europa League during a 10-year stay at Old Trafford, has decided to hang up his boots two years after returning to his native country.

Valencia began his professional career at home with El Nacional before moving to Villarreal in Spain, but it was in England that he made his mark, firstly with Wigan and then at United following a £16million switch.

In a message to United fans on his official Twitter account, he said: “At the age of 14 as a child, I left my family, my village and my first team to travel to the capital of my country. I travelled with a lot of nostalgia, but full of hope.

“A few years later, I was able to travel to Europe, something I had never dreamed of. I played in Spain and then came to my second home, England.

“Wigan was a unique experience, and then God gave me the opportunity to join Manchester United. I will never forget everything I experienced at Old Trafford. I will never forget every goal, every trophy and the wonderful fans.

“I did not think this moment would come so soon, but my body has asked me to make this decision. I am announcing my retirement from football.

“I want to thank everyone who has been part of my career and my life, God in the first place for always blessing me; Zoila and my daughter Domenik, who have been my pillars; my parents for giving me so much.

“To fans of all the countries where I have played, I always tried to give my best. Thank you for your affection and support.”

Valencia left United in the summer of 2019 and later signed for LDU Quito after returning to Ecuador.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand paid tribute to Valencia, writing on Twitter: “What a career, what a player, what a man….One of the most humble men I know. Painfully shy but always made me smile with how shy he was!

“What a professional too, always doing extra training in the gym (so he could look like me).

“Pleasure to play with you. Enjoy retirement Tonio.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie