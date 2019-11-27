This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli forward ready to call time on career

Ezequiel Lavezzi is out of contract with Hebei China Fortune next month.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 10:50 PM
Ezequiel Lavezzi in action for Argentina
FORMER PARIS Saint-Germain and Napoli forward Ezequiel Lavezzi is considering calling time on his career at the end of the year.

Lavezzi has spent nearly four years with Chinese club Hebei China Fortune and was on target in their final home game of the season on Wednesday, a 3-1 loss to Guangzhou Evergrande.

The 34-year-old has scored 35 goals in 74 league appearances in the CSL but is out of contract next month and is ready to retire from playing after the final-day trip to Wuhan Zall.

“t is not 100% certain but the next game will probably be the last of my football career,” he told reporters. “I am considering retirement. I want to spend time with my family.

“I was happy during my four years in China. I want to thank the club, I want to thank China and I want to thank the fans for the way they treated me and supported me in the past four years. 

“I hope that my performance was good enough for them.”

Lavezzi, capped 51 times by Argentina, has represented Estudiantes, San Lorenzo, Napoli, PSG and Hebei during his 16-year career.

Javier Mascherano also played his final home match for Hebei ahead of a return to Argentina with Estudiantes.

