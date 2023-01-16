Former player and manager Fenlon returns to Bohs as Director of Football

BOHEMIANS HAVE announced the return to the club of Pat Fenlon as Director of Football.

It is the 53-year-old’s third spell at the club overall — he lined out at Dalymount Park as a player between 1991 and 1994, helping them win the FAI Cup, while he also guided the team to back-to-back league titles as a manager between 2008 and 2011.

Fenlon has over 20 years of experience on the sidelines in various roles.

Other former clubs managed include Shelbourne, Derry City, Shamrock Rovers and Hibernians, while more recently, he was Director of Football at Waterford and Linfield’s General Manager.

“I am absolutely delighted to be returning to the club and I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead,” Fenlon said. “I have some really special memories from my previous spells at the club and I want to help make new ones.

“It is a really exciting time to be getting back involved with Bohs. There has been a lot of good work done rebuilding the club over the last decade and you can see how much the club has grown in several areas in recent years.

“I feel the foundations are strong, there is a great atmosphere and affiliation around the club, and I believe that we have an opportunity to build on all of that, be stronger again, and bring further success to the club.

“It will be my job to oversee the football operations of the club alongside the board of directors to help get Bohs where we all want to be.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the board, Declan Devine and the men’s team, Seán Byrne, and all involved with the women’s set-up, with Craig Sexton and the academy and youth sections.

“Everyone is pulling together to try to push the club on as much as we can and as sustainably as we can, and I can’t wait to be a part of that.”

Bohemian Football Club president Matt Devaney added: “The Director of Football role is something the board has given careful consideration to in recent months.

“With the move to full-time training for the men’s first team, the growth of the academy, and continued investment in our women’s team, it makes sense to have a football person overseeing those operations.

“In Pat, we believe we have the ideal candidate with a wealth of experience for the role and we are delighted he has agreed to come on board.

“We look forward to working closely with Pat as we all try to push the club on.”