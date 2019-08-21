This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I hope we get out, Brexit' - Former QPR boss Holloway suggests EU responsible for new handball rules

The Sky pundit made the bizarre claim following Gabriel Jesus’ last-minute disallowed goal in the 2-2 draw with Spurs.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 12:14 PM
13 minutes ago 432 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4776272
Ian Holloway (file pic).
Image: Steve Bardens
Ian Holloway (file pic).
Ian Holloway (file pic).
Image: Steve Bardens

IAN HOLLOWAY CLAIMS that the European Union is to blame for the controversial new handball rule in the Premier League.

The former Crystal Palace and Blackpool manager made the bizarre claim following Gabriel Jesus’ last-minute disallowed goal in the 2-2 draw with Spurs last weekend.

The Brazilian striker thought he had scored the winner in the dying minutes of Saturday’s match at the Etihad, only for VAR to rule out the goal after team-mate Aymeric Laporte was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up.

And Holloway believes that Britain must leave the EU as soon as possible to avoid further similar decisions.

“For me it doesn’t make sense, the handball rule,’ Holloway said on Sky Sports’ The Debate. 

If it’s not handball for both, how can you assess that?

“And to be fair, is that clear and obvious? They forgot the most important thing of all.

“Their job is to not re-referee the game but to be clear and obvious, so I don’t think that’s our boys making up that new change of law.

“I think that’s people telling us what we need to do with our game, now they should stop doing that.”

With Britain set to leave the European Union in late October, the former QPR manager believes the decision will have a positive impact on the English Premier League.

I hope we get out, Brexit, because that’s what people are voting for and sort that out because you cannot have someone telling us how to do our own game.”

The controversial International FA Board rules now mean that a goal can be disallowed if a player handles the ball resulting in an assist, regardless of whether or not there was any intention to do so.

The rules have been met by huge criticism from fans throughout the league, with VAR also under heavy scrutiny.

City had taken the lead after just 20 minutes through Raheem Sterling’s opener, only for Erik Lamela to equalise three minutes later. Sergio Aguero made it 2-1 to the home side soon after, with Lucas Moura levelling the scores early in the second half.

And it was his fellow Brazilian Jesus who found the net in added time, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR.

The situation brought back bad memories for Man City, who were on the wrong end of a VAR decision earlier this year in their Champions League quarter-final meeting with Spurs, where Sterling’s injury-time winner was correctly cancelled out due to an Aguero offside.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie