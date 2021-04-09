BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former Shamrock Rovers star scores first goal since move to Scotland

Aaron McEneff was on target as Hearts moved to within two points of the title.

By Press Association Friday 9 Apr 2021, 11:11 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Aaron McEneff (file pic).
LIAM BOYCE scored a hat-trick, while Aaron McEneff was also on target, as Hearts took a step closer to the Scottish Championship title with a 6-0 victory over bottom side Alloa.

The win took Hearts to within two points of the title and left the visitors rooted to the foot of the table.

The home side went ahead with 26 minutes gone as Boyce fired past Neil Parry after being set up by Andy Halliday.

Boyce made it 15 goals for the season six minutes later when he scored from the penalty spot.

Euan Henderson added the third six minutes into the second half before Boyce completed his hat-trick two minutes later when he pounced on a rebound.

Ex-Shamrock Rovers player McEneff netted the fifth with 19 minutes remaining before substitute Jamie Walker added the sixth two minutes from time.

Press Association

