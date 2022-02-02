Former Shamrock Rovers striker becomes Damien Duff's latest signing

FORMER SHAMROCK Rovers striker Dan Carr has become the latest player to join Damien Duff’s Shelbourne.

The 27-year-old London-born forward represented the Hoops between 2018 and 2019, scoring 17 goals during that period, and he returns to the League of Ireland after recent stints in Cyprus (Apollon Limassol), Finland (RoPS), India (Bengaluru United) and England (Welling United).

Carr also has four caps for Trinidad and Tobago, while his former clubs include Huddersfield Town, Cambridge and Dulwich Hamlet.

“I am delighted that Dan has chosen us over a host of other clubs,” Duff said in reaction to the move. “He knows the division which is important, can create out of nothing and has an absolute edge to his game that I love. Dan has a massive hunger and desire for this season which is the reason he has settled so quickly.”

Speaking to the club’s official website, Carr added: “I’m here to help Shels win as many games as possible. There’s great energy in the squad and I can see there’s no fear there. I’m looking forward to playing in Tolka Park and working with Damien, Joey [O'Brien], David McAllister and the whole squad and staff. I can’t wait to get going.”