This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Spain winger signs new contract at 38

Real Betis captain Joaquin will continue his association with the club beyond the 2019-20 season.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 9:02 PM
34 minutes ago 2,102 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4947835
Joaquin pictured competing for Real Betis.
Joaquin pictured competing for Real Betis.
Joaquin pictured competing for Real Betis.

JOAQUIN HAS signed a one-year contract extension with Real Betis, which will see him stay with the club until he is only a few weeks short of his 40th birthday.

The veteran former Spain winger’s new deal for the 2020-21 season was announced by Betis on Thursday.

Joaquin, who turns 39 next July, became the oldest player to score a LaLiga hat-trick earlier this month, grabbing three goals inside the first 20 minutes of a match against Athletic Bilbao.

When he plays his next game after La Liga’s winter break, he will have represented Betis in three different decades.

He first represented the club from 2000 to 2006 and went on to play for Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina before returning to Andalusia in 2015.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie