Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan becomes Donegal GAA's first female chairperson

FORMER TÁNAISTE Mary Coughlan has become Donegal GAA’s first female chairperson, replacing outgoing chairman Fergus McGee
The ex-Fianna Fail TD was confirmed in the new role at Wednesday’s annual county GAA convention in Ballybofey.
Ex-chairman Sean Dunnion and former county treasurer Cieran Kelly had been originally nominated for the position, but withdrew their candidacy, paving the way for Coughlan as the sole remaining nominee.
Coughlan was a Fianna Fáil TD for the Donegal South West constituency between 1987 to 2011, serving as Tánaiste during the final three years of that period.
The 58-year-old more recently undertook the role of Secretary of St Naul’s GAA club in Donegal.
She will be hoping to help successfully oversee a successful transitional phase for the county, who reappointed Jim McGuinness as manager for a second spell in charge last August following a turbulent season that included a defeat to Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final.
Comhghairdeas to Mary Coughlan of @ClgNaomhNaille on her appointment as Cathaoitligh of @officialdonegal— Donegal LGFA (@DonegalLGFA) December 14, 2023
Mary is the first female in our county’s history to hold the office of Chairperson of Donegal GAA.
We wish her every success in her new role and offer our support. pic.twitter.com/h2PBvXeVFw