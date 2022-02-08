Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Advertisement

Former Tottenham star Dembele to retire at season's end

The 34-year-old is currently playing for Guangzhou City in China.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 8:00 PM
9 minutes ago 299 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5677540
Mousa Dembele (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Mousa Dembele (file pic).
Mousa Dembele (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER TOTTENHAM midfielder Mousa Dembele, best known for his time in north London and in his World Cup campaigns with Belgium, announced on Tuesday he will retire at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old is currently playing for Guangzhou City in China, and was widely praised for his rampaging box-to-box role in the Red Devils taking third place at the 2018 World Cup.

He also spent a decade in the Premier League, first with Fulham, and then Spurs.

His announcement comes after confusion that he may have already retired.

“To clear up, I haven’t stopped yet, I still have a year on my contract left,” Dembele wrote on Instagram after receiving messages wishing him a happy retirement.

“But I can already share that I will stop my career after this year is finished,” said the man who played seven seasons at Spurs and 82 times for his nation.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie