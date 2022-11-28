'We're devastated' - Family issues plea to have father's stolen All-Ireland medal returned

THE FAMILY OF Waterford’s 1948 All-Ireland hurling winner Daithí De Paor have been left devastated after his medal was stolen during a break-in last Friday.

The medal was taken from the home of his daughter Siún, who lives in Glenbrien, County Wexford, just outside Enniscorthy. De Paor, who has since passed away, was part of the first Waterford squad to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

News of the robbery has prompted a major social media campaign to assist the De Paors in retrieving the family heirloom. Speaking to The42, Siún explains that some other items of jewellery were also stolen during the break-in, but that her late father’s medal is their primary concern.

“[The medal] was very special for us,” Siún told The42.

“The medal signifies who my father was. He was never boastful or anything like that but he was a huge GAA man. He lived and breathed the GAA and he passed that on to all five of us [his children].

Advertisement

“He was very proud of the fact that he had won this medal and for us, it had huge significance.”

She added that the impact of the burglary affects her father’s grandchildren as well as his future relatives who will inherit his medal.

“We’re devastated, every one of us. I contacted my siblings to let them know that I’d had a break-in and the minute I said ‘jewellery’, all of them asked about the medal. Everybody was upset.

“We’re custodians of this medal for the next generation. My father’s grandchildren are devastated. They didn’t get to meet their grandfather but they were very proud of the fact they had a grandfather who played for Waterford.”

My grandfather's All Ireland medal was stolen yesterday from my aunty's house. Appreciate any retweets to try get it out there with the contact details to return it. pic.twitter.com/mrrZoyKkNS — Martin (@ArtimusFowls) November 26, 2022

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are currently investigating the crime and Siún says “they will do everything they possibly can to assist us.” She also asks the public to contact the Gardaí if they have any information that can help with the search.

To those who are responsible for taking the medal, Siún is imploring with them to bring it back to the De Paor family.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

“I want them to know that this medal has no monetary value. It is of huge sentimental value to the De Paor family and the Power family, and that we’d like it returned. This is not just for us, it’s for the next generation and the generations after that.

“This is our family heirloom and it means so much emotionally to us. We want it back in our possession. They can leave it to any GAA club, or any Garda station, and it will find our way back to us.

“If anyone knows anything, if they can help Enniscorthy Gardaí solve this, we would be most grateful.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!