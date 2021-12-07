Former West Ham man equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League record

FORMER WEST HAM striker Sebastien Haller was on target as Ajax beat Sporting Lisbon 4-2 in the Champions League this evening.

The goal meant Haller emulated a Cristiano Ronaldo record of scoring in every Champions League group game.

Both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages, with the Dutch side completing a 100% record and topping the group.

Elsewhere in Group C, Dortmund exited the competition on a high, as they beat Besiktas 5-0.

Sébastien Haller:

10 goals in 48 PL games

10 goals in 6 CL games — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 7, 2021

