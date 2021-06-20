Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 20 June 2021
Advertisement

Verstappen beats Hamilton to French Grand Prix glory and extends title lead

There was late drama in Le Castellet.

By AFP Sunday 20 Jun 2021, 3:54 PM
23 minutes ago 705 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5472272
Red Bull's Max Verstappen on his way to winning.
Image: Francois Mori
Red Bull's Max Verstappen on his way to winning.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen on his way to winning.
Image: Francois Mori

MAX VERSTAPPEN WON the French Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ title race.

The Red Bull driver hunted down and overtook the Mercedes world champion with over a lap to go in Le Castellet to claim his third win out of seven races this season.

This was a massive statement by the Dutch driver and his resurgent Red Bull team who win their third successive race after Monaco and Baku.

It pushed Verstappen 12 points clear of Hamilton ahead of back-to-back races on Red Bull turf in Austria.

Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull came in third with Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes finishing fourth  

© – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie