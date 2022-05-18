Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 18 May 2022
Advertisement

Formula One opts against replacing cancelled Russian GP with another race

The Sochi race was originally scheduled for September 25.

By Press Association Wednesday 18 May 2022, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 487 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5767579
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMULA ONE HAS reduced the current season from 23 races to 22 after opting against replacing the cancelled Russian Grand Prix.

The Sochi race, which was originally scheduled to take place on September 25, was pulled from the calendar in late February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

F1 bosses subsequently cancelled its contract with the Russian Grand Prix, which had been due to move to Igora Drive, 40 miles north of St Petersburg, from next year.

Reports initially suggested this year’s round-17 gap could be filled by a return to Qatar – which hosted its first grand prix last year – or a second race in Singapore.

But organisers have confirmed the schedule will be shortened.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The 2022 Formula One calendar will now run to 22 races rather than the originally planned 23, following the decision not to replace the Russian Grand Prix,” read a statement from F1.

The F1 season continues with this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, which follows races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Italy and the United States.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie