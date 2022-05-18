Formula One opts against replacing cancelled Russian GP with another race

FORMULA ONE HAS reduced the current season from 23 races to 22 after opting against replacing the cancelled Russian Grand Prix.

The Sochi race, which was originally scheduled to take place on September 25, was pulled from the calendar in late February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

F1 bosses subsequently cancelled its contract with the Russian Grand Prix, which had been due to move to Igora Drive, 40 miles north of St Petersburg, from next year.

Formula 1 will race at 22 Grands Prix in 2022#F1 https://t.co/nY6pfUaLvT — Formula 1 (@F1) May 18, 2022

Reports initially suggested this year’s round-17 gap could be filled by a return to Qatar – which hosted its first grand prix last year – or a second race in Singapore.

But organisers have confirmed the schedule will be shortened.

“The 2022 Formula One calendar will now run to 22 races rather than the originally planned 23, following the decision not to replace the Russian Grand Prix,” read a statement from F1.

The F1 season continues with this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, which follows races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Italy and the United States.