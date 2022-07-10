Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 10 July 2022
F1 investigates 'unacceptable' fans' harassment at Austrian Grand Prix

The behaviour of some Red Bull supporters was already called into question on Friday when cheers rang out after Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in qualifying.

By AFP Sunday 10 Jul 2022
FORMULA ONE HAS it is investigating reports of “unacceptable” harassment reported by some fans attending the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Posts on social media complained of sexist, racist and homophobic slurs at the sold out event at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring.

In a statement on Sunday F1 said it had been made aware of “reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the event”.

“We have raised this with the promoter and security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents and are taking this very seriously,” the statement continued.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and all fans should be treated with respect.”

An estimated 50,000 Dutch fans, many dressed up in ‘Orange Army’ t-shirts, have descended on Spielberg to support world champion Max Verstappen.

The behaviour of some of the Red Bull driver’s supporters was already called into question on Friday when cheers rang out after Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in qualifying.

Both Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff criticised that behaviour as well as the booing Verstappen had received at Silverstone the previous weekend.

“It’s not very sportsmanlike,” Wolff had said on Saturday.

“Fans cheering when a driver crashes out, you should question the attitude and understanding of sport.”

“Booing is not good either,” said Wolff.

“As teams we fight, but booing is a personal attack on a driver. Fans should put themselves in the same position.”

– © AFP 2022

