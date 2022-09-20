Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 20 September 2022
Advertisement

Monaco Grand Prix avoids axe as Formula One chiefs confirm record 24 races

F1’s blue-ribbon event in Monte Carlo had been in some doubt, with the most recent race in May set to be the last.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 4:20 PM
41 minutes ago 793 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5871147
A general view of Monaco.
A general view of Monaco.
A general view of Monaco.

THE MONACO GRAND Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar after the sport’s governing body rubber-stamped a record 24 races for next year.

F1’s blue-ribbon event in Monte Carlo had been in some doubt, with the most recent race in May set to be the last unless a new deal between the Automobile Club de Monaco and the sport’s American owners Liberty Media could be agreed.

But the FIA has confirmed that the round in the principality will take its traditional slot in the final Sunday of May. The 2023 campaign is set to open in Bahrain on March 5 and close in Abu Dhabi on 26 November following the most races ever staged in a single season – two more than the record-equalling 22 this year.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, the only new entry on the calendar, will be the penultimate round, on 18 November – one of three races in the United States next year – while F1 is set to return to China for the first time since 2019 with a round in Shanghai pencilled in for April 16.

motor-racing-formula-one-world-championship-2015-monaco-grand-prix-qualifying-day-circuit-de-monaco The Monaco circuit. Source: David Davies

However, there is still some doubt as to whether the race will go ahead amid the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The British Grand Prix will take place on 9 July, avoiding a clash with the men’s Wimbledon final (16 July) and the final round of golf’s Open Championship at Hoylake (23 July), while Qatar – which staged its first F1 race in 2021 – returns after a one-year absence.

“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale, said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula One’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie