Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 3 March 2022
Advertisement

Formula One terminates contract and removes Russia as Grand Prix host for good

Sochi has hosted the race since the first running in 2014 but Saint Petersburg was due to replace it as the venue next year.

By AFP Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 12:20 PM
19 minutes ago 365 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5699851
Image: PA
Image: PA

FORMULA ONE HAS removed Russia as a Grand Prix host for good due to the invasion of Ukraine, by terminating its contract with the organisers, the championship promoters announced today.

“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future,” they said in a statement.

The Black Sea resort of Sochi has hosted the race since the first running in 2014 but Saint Petersburg was due to replace it as the venue in 2023.

Formula One had already cancelled this year’s race following public unease among leading drivers.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel had both said they would not race there.

“For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country,” said the German.

But former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone — who played a pivotal role in bringing the race to Russia — told AFP yesterday the cancellation made no sense.

“It does not make sense whichever way you look at,” Ecclestone told AFP.

There is no war in Russia to my knowledge so if it took place it would make no difference to anybody.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“This idea of trying to punish Russia this way in a sporting sense is not going to punish (Russian President Vladimir) Putin at all. The race would not matter to him.”

Among other events stripped from Russia, European football’s governing body UEFA have taken away this year’s Champions League final from Saint Petersburg.

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie