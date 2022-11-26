Membership : Access or Sign Up
Fossa power into Munster final at a sold-out Quaid Park

Meanwhile, Rathmore reached the intermediate final with a victory over Kanturk on Leeside.

1 hour ago 6,941 Views 0 Comments
David Clifford is swamped by fans.
Fossa 1-22

Castlemahon 0-5

FOSSA HAVE POWERED into the Munster Junior Football Championship final with a wide victory over Limerick’s Castlemahon at a sold-out Quaid Park.

Fans without a ticket for this afternoon’s throw-in were advised not to travel to Coolyroe, Co. Limerick as a capacity 1,500 had already been sold prior to this provincial semi-final.

The Kerry side, which featured David Clifford, put the game to bed as a contest by half-time, leading 1-11 to a single point.

While much of the focus — and surely of the ticket sales — were related to Clifford, it was man of the match Emmet O’Shea who netted the game’s only goal, lacing the ball into the far-right-hand corner.

Indeed, it was the O’Shea brothers, Emmet and Tadgh, who did the lion’s share of the scoring for Fossa with 1-10 from play, while Clifford brothers David and Páidí notched 0-4 apiece, two of David’s scores from the dead ball.

Fossa scored five unanswered in the third quarter before hosts Castlemahon increased their tally with four scores towards the end of the game.

The O’Sheas, the Cliffords and co. will face Kilmurry in the Munster decider after the Cork outfit saw off Thurles Sarsfields 2-11 to 0-12 in the other semi-final.

Rathmore 1-17

Kanturk 2-6

Kerry club Rathmore cruised into the Munster Intermediate Football Championship final with an eight-point victory over Cork’s Kanturk at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A John Moynihan goal after two early points saw the East Kerry club race out to a five-point lead on Leeside, with Kanturk only opening their own account after 10 minutes of play.

The home-county side scored only once more before the break and trailed 1-10 to 0-2 at the turnaround.

Rathmore had stretched that lead by a further five points before Grantas Bucinskas found the net for Kanturk with about a quarter of the game remaining.

Another three-pointer by former Rebels footballer and hurler Aidan Walsh put some gloss on the final scoreline but it will be Rathmore who face either Ballina or Na Piarsaigh in the provincial decider in a fortnight’s time.

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

