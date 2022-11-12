2-12 for David Clifford as Fossa crowned Kerry junior champions for the first time

Listry 0-22

Fossa 4-15

IS THERE ANYTHING that the genius that is David Clifford cannot do? Is there any

mountain that he cannot climb?

They say that one man cannot win a game on his own and with all due respect to his brother Paudie and the rest of this Fossa team, it was because of David that captain Paudie lifted the Tom Keane Memorial Cup for the first time after an extra-time win.

Marc Ó Sé’s Listry looked home and hosed as they led by four with under 10 minutes to go at Fitzgerald Stadium.

But you can never write off a team with the Clifford brothers on board — David scored a remarkable 2-12, while Paudie contributed 1-2.

David brought his scoring tally for the year in all competitions to 20-153, winning six out of seven finals he played in, just losing the Sigerson Cup for a nap hand.

Congratulations to @FossaGaa - the Tom Keane Cup was presented by Tom Keane Junior to captain @CantguardPaud - Kerry Petroleum MOTM presented by Mike Pierce to @davidcliff13 pic.twitter.com/1BfSw4prRo — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) November 12, 2022

Fossa — with Eamonn Fitzmaurice part of the management team — face Limerick’s Castlemahon in the Munster semi-final on 26 November next.

The only goal of the opening half in Killarney today was created by superb cross-field pass from Paudie Clifford, who spotted Paddy Sheehan unmarked and he set up Tadgh O’Shea for a tap-in from close range. Listry were on top late on in the half with Kerry senior panellist for 2023, Ronan Buckley, excelling but Fossa with the wind, led 1-7 to 0-8, with David Clifford scoring 0-5.

Listry took over in the second half with substitute Jack Walsh (four) and Buckley (two) keeping them in front despite the 2022 Footballer of the Year running riot at the other end.

Ó Sé’s side looked good as they led 0-17 to 1-10 in the 52nd minute, but Clifford converted a free and then floated a ball across the goal that older brother Paudie finished to the net.

Peter Keane’s son Michael kicked what looked the winning point in the 62nd minute, but with just seconds left, David Clifford kicked an incredible point from the wing to force extra time.

David Clifford point to bring Kerry junior final to extra-time, he scored 2-12 in Fossa’s win.



For David & Paudie Clifford that’s league, Munster & All-Irl medals (Kerry), senior (East Kerry) and junior (Fossa) in 2022.



Still have Munster club to come.



pic.twitter.com/36gGYfy1U0 — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) November 12, 2022

He just does it time and time again. David Clifford sends the Junior Premier final to extra time with a @63rd minute equaliser #GAA pic.twitter.com/q9xWHFsSqY — Adam Moynihan (@AdamMoynihan) November 12, 2022

Fossa dominated in extra time with Clifford kicking two points, before being taken down for a penalty which he drilled to the net. Despite Listry kicking three points in-a-row, the four-time All-Star applied the coup de grace with a last-minute goal that few would even attempt, never mind score.

O Sé will have nightmares on how Listry managed to lose game, but Fitzmaurice will be happy that his main man delivered.

Scorers for Fossa: D Clifford 2-12 (1-0 pen, 6fs), P Clifford 1-2, T O’Shea 1-0, H

Buckley 0-1.

Scorers for Listry: A O’Shea 0-6 (0-5fs), J Walsh 0-5 (fs), R Buckley 0-4, R Murphy 0-2, G O’Sullivan, A Kennedy, S Lehane (f), C Bradley, M Keane 0-1 each.

Fossa

1. Shane O’Sullivan

2. Kevin McCarthy, 3. Fintan Coffey, 4. Bryan Myers

5. Dan O’Keeffe, 6. Paudie Clifford, 7. Anthony Wharton

8. Eoin Talbot, 9. Paddy Sheehan

10. Harry Buckley, 11. Matt Rennie, 12. Rian Colleran

13. Tadgh O’Shea, 14. David Clifford, 15. Emmet O’Shea.

Subs

C O’Shea for Colleran (ht)

H Kelly for T O’Shea (40)

D O’Connell for Wharton (53)

M Dennehy for Buckley, inj (63)

G Cronin for McCarthy (69)

D Ryan for E O’Shea (71)

Listry

1. Dave Carroll

2. Danny Wrenn, 3. Paidi Lehane, 4. Caolan Ryan

5. Darragh Lehane, 6. Anthony Kennedy, 7. Billy O Brien

8. Jimmy O’Leary, 9. Ronan Buckley

10. Gary O’Sullivan, 11. Aaron O’Shea, 12. Ruairi Murphy

13. Joe Clifford, 14. Micheal Keane, 15. Sean Lehane.

Subs

J Walsh for S Lehane (ht)

C Bradley for Ryan (ht)

S O’Sullivan for Clifford (53)

D Clifford for Keane (71)

S Giles for Buckley, inj (71)

P Delee for Murphy, inj (75).

Referee: Paul Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys).