Four Irish players in the AFLW All-Australian squad.
Four Irish players included in AFLW All-Australian squad

The final All-Australian team will be announced on 25 November.
9.35am, 12 Nov 2024
FOUR IRISH PLAYERS have been named in the 2024 AFLW All-Australian squad, with hopes of earning a place in the All-Australian team.

Hawthorn lead the way with six nominations followed by the Adelaide Crows, reigning Premiership holders Brisbane Lions and North Melbourne who all have five nominations each.

Aisling McCarthy [Fremantle Dockers], Aishling Moloney [Geelong Cats], Aleen Gilroy and Áine McDonagh [Hawthorn] have all been included in the selection of 42 players.

The final team of 21 will be announced on Monday, November 25 at the W Awards.

Sinead Farrell
