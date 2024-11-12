The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Four Irish players included in AFLW All-Australian squad
FOUR IRISH PLAYERS have been named in the 2024 AFLW All-Australian squad, with hopes of earning a place in the All-Australian team.
Hawthorn lead the way with six nominations followed by the Adelaide Crows, reigning Premiership holders Brisbane Lions and North Melbourne who all have five nominations each.
Aisling McCarthy [Fremantle Dockers], Aishling Moloney [Geelong Cats], Aleen Gilroy and Áine McDonagh [Hawthorn] have all been included in the selection of 42 players.
The final team of 21 will be announced on Monday, November 25 at the W Awards.
