Saturday 26 February 2022
4 Irish players on target as Portsmouth earn last-gasp draw

Elsewhere, Connor Ronan was sent off in the Scottish Premiership.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 5:29 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THERE WERE no fewer than four Irish players on target as Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Anthony Pilkington opened the scoring for the visitors, who proceeded to go 3-0 up.

A Ronan Curtis penalty just before half-time gave his side hope before Marcus Harness’ goal 10 minutes from time ensured a tense climax.

Irish international Aiden O’Brien then scored a 95th-minute equaliser, though Portsmouth still remain 10 points off the play-offs in League One, while Fleetwood sit two points above the relegation zone.

Gavin Bazunu also completed 90 minutes for Pompey, as did Sean Raggett.

Kieran O’Hara, meanwhile, was an unused sub for the visitors.

Elsewhere, it was a frustrating day for Connor Ronan, as he picked up a 23rd-minute red card amid St Mirren’s 2-0 loss to Hearts.

Joe Shaughnessy, Charles Dunne and Alan Power also featured for the hosts, while Conor McCarthy and Aaron McEneff were unused subs for their respective sides.

In addition, there was a goal for former Ireland U21 striker Conor Wilkinson in League Two, as Walsall earned a 3-1 victory over Hartlepool.

