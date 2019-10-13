This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fowler spared defeat in first A-League game as manager by Irish striker’s last-gasp goal

Roy O’Donovan marked his first A-League outing as a Brisbane Roar player with a stoppage-time equaliser.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 12:31 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4849504

ROBBIE FOWLER SAW his Brisbane Roar side earn a 1-1 draw at Perth Glory today in his first A-League game as manager of the Queensland club.

aleague-glory-roar Roy O'Donovan celebrates after scoring for Brisbane Roar against Perth Glory. Source: AAP/PA Images

Irish striker Roy O’Donovan came to the rescue for Brisbane with an equaliser in the fifth minute of added time, which cancelled out the 35th-minute opener scored for the hosts by Chris Oikonomidis.

Along with Jay O’Shea, O’Donovan was one of two Irish close-season signings made by Fowler. Both men played the full game against the side who were runners-up in last season’s A-League Grand Final.

Fowler, the legendary former Liverpool striker, took charge of Brisbane Roar on a two-year contract after they finished second from bottom in the A-League last season.

O’Shea moved to Brisbane in June following a two-year spell with Bury. The 31-year-old midfielder from Dublin also played for the likes of Birmingham City, MK Dons, Chesterfield and Sheffield United during a decade in England.

O’Donovan, a 34-year-old Corkman, is now in his fifth season in Australia, having previously represented Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets.

He finished from close range to snatch a point for Brisbane, after the ball had been squared by the head of Aaron Amadi-Holloway, who was picked out at the back post by O’Shea.

“Honestly, I think a point is the least we deserved with the way we controlled the second half in midfield,” O’Donovan said afterwards.

