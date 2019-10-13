Fowler spared defeat in first A-League game as manager by Irish striker’s last-gasp goal

ROBBIE FOWLER SAW his Brisbane Roar side earn a 1-1 draw at Perth Glory today in his first A-League game as manager of the Queensland club.

Roy O'Donovan celebrates after scoring for Brisbane Roar against Perth Glory. Source: AAP/PA Images

Irish striker Roy O’Donovan came to the rescue for Brisbane with an equaliser in the fifth minute of added time, which cancelled out the 35th-minute opener scored for the hosts by Chris Oikonomidis.

Along with Jay O’Shea, O’Donovan was one of two Irish close-season signings made by Fowler. Both men played the full game against the side who were runners-up in last season’s A-League Grand Final.

Fowler, the legendary former Liverpool striker, took charge of Brisbane Roar on a two-year contract after they finished second from bottom in the A-League last season.

O’Shea moved to Brisbane in June following a two-year spell with Bury. The 31-year-old midfielder from Dublin also played for the likes of Birmingham City, MK Dons, Chesterfield and Sheffield United during a decade in England.

O’Donovan, a 34-year-old Corkman, is now in his fifth season in Australia, having previously represented Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets.

He finished from close range to snatch a point for Brisbane, after the ball had been squared by the head of Aaron Amadi-Holloway, who was picked out at the back post by O’Shea.

“Honestly, I think a point is the least we deserved with the way we controlled the second half in midfield,” O’Donovan said afterwards.

