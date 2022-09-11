Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 11 September 2022
Advertisement

'An unbelievable journey' comes to an end for seven in-a-row Dublin champions

Foxrock-Cabinteely bowed out ‘with our heads held high’ after a one-point quarter-final defeat.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 11 Sep 2022, 11:23 AM
1 hour ago 3,059 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5863241
Foxrock-Cabinteely were seven in-a-row Dublin champions and six in-a-row Leinster holders (file pic, 2016).
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Foxrock-Cabinteely were seven in-a-row Dublin champions and six in-a-row Leinster holders (file pic, 2016).
Foxrock-Cabinteely were seven in-a-row Dublin champions and six in-a-row Leinster holders (file pic, 2016).
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

LONG-TIME DUBLIN SENIOR kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely have hailed “an unbelievable journey” after their seven-year reign in the capital came to an end.

St Sylvester’s brought the curtain down on their eight in-a-row bid with a 1-9 to 0-11 quarter-final win earlier this week.

A late fisted point from Emma Sullivan ensured a famous victory for the Malahide outfit on a dramatic night Broomfield; the 2021 All-Ireland intermediate champions pushing on at senior level.

Their Dublin contingent shone bright — 1-1 (pen) from All-Ireland winning former captain Sinéad Aherne and 0-7 (5f) courtesy of Kate Sullivan were key for Anthony Cooke’s side, who were without the injured Nicole Owens and Niamh McEvoy, after she had a baby this summer.

Fox-Cab, likewise, have a sizeable county crew, but were without AFLW star Sinéad Goldrick.

Syl’s now face Kilmacud Crokes in Wednesday’s semi-final, while last year’s finalists Na Fianna go head-to-head with Thomas Davis, with Foxrock-Cabinteely on the outside looking in for the first time in years.

As well as seven in-a-row Dublin champions, Fox-Cab won six Leinster titles on the bounce and reached All-Ireland club finals in 2016 and 2018, having come right through the ranks from Junior E, with no shortage of dark days.

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 11.16.45 Source: Foxrock-Cabinteely Instagram.

“What an unbelievable journey the last seven years have been,” the club wrote on social media yesterday.

“If you told us back in 2015 we would go on to win seven consecutive Dublin titles I don’t think we would have believed you. But the determination, strength and passion of each team member over those seven years made it happen. The leadership brought us along and guided and encouraged us to get that title each year.

“What these girls have achieved may never be done again. We are all beyond proud of you.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“Thank you to all the players, management and the supporters over the last few years. We could not have done it without you.

“As we bow out of this year’s championship with our heads held high, we prepare for the next time we bring the Michael Murphy cup back!

“Dublin Senior Champions (2015-2021)

“Leinster Senior Champions (2015-2020)”

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie