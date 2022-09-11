'An unbelievable journey' comes to an end for seven in-a-row Dublin champions

Foxrock-Cabinteely were seven in-a-row Dublin champions and six in-a-row Leinster holders (file pic, 2016).

Foxrock-Cabinteely were seven in-a-row Dublin champions and six in-a-row Leinster holders (file pic, 2016).

LONG-TIME DUBLIN SENIOR kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely have hailed “an unbelievable journey” after their seven-year reign in the capital came to an end.

St Sylvester’s brought the curtain down on their eight in-a-row bid with a 1-9 to 0-11 quarter-final win earlier this week.

A late fisted point from Emma Sullivan ensured a famous victory for the Malahide outfit on a dramatic night Broomfield; the 2021 All-Ireland intermediate champions pushing on at senior level.

Their Dublin contingent shone bright — 1-1 (pen) from All-Ireland winning former captain Sinéad Aherne and 0-7 (5f) courtesy of Kate Sullivan were key for Anthony Cooke’s side, who were without the injured Nicole Owens and Niamh McEvoy, after she had a baby this summer.

Fox-Cab, likewise, have a sizeable county crew, but were without AFLW star Sinéad Goldrick.

Syl’s now face Kilmacud Crokes in Wednesday’s semi-final, while last year’s finalists Na Fianna go head-to-head with Thomas Davis, with Foxrock-Cabinteely on the outside looking in for the first time in years.

As well as seven in-a-row Dublin champions, Fox-Cab won six Leinster titles on the bounce and reached All-Ireland club finals in 2016 and 2018, having come right through the ranks from Junior E, with no shortage of dark days.

Source: Foxrock-Cabinteely Instagram.

“What an unbelievable journey the last seven years have been,” the club wrote on social media yesterday.

“If you told us back in 2015 we would go on to win seven consecutive Dublin titles I don’t think we would have believed you. But the determination, strength and passion of each team member over those seven years made it happen. The leadership brought us along and guided and encouraged us to get that title each year.

“What these girls have achieved may never be done again. We are all beyond proud of you.

“Thank you to all the players, management and the supporters over the last few years. We could not have done it without you.

“As we bow out of this year’s championship with our heads held high, we prepare for the next time we bring the Michael Murphy cup back!

“Dublin Senior Champions (2015-2021)

“Leinster Senior Champions (2015-2020)”