All-Ireland finalists Fox-Cab win fifth Dublin crown on the bounce after extra-time thriller

ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS Foxrock-Cabinteely maintained their dominance in Dublin this weekend with a dramatic extra-time victory to collect their fifth county title in-a-row.

There was drama in Parnell Park on Saturday night as the defending champions narrowly edged out Kilmacud Crokes with a 2-13 to 3-8 victory.

Weather conditions were poor as Kilmacud’s Molly Lamb sent the contest to extra-time when she converted a last-minute penalty, her second spot-kick of the night.

But it was Fox-Cab who came out on top as captain Amy Connolly posted a brace of crucial points to power her side to victory.

The opening stages were closely fought as the sides traded scores before Dublin star Eabha Rutledge found the net for Kilmacud on six minutes.

Jodi Murphy scored a goal for Fox-Cab later in the first half, while Lamb scored the first of her two penalties as the sides went in level at half-time on a scoreline of 1-5 to 2-2.

The reigning champions made the brighter start to the second half and built up a four-point lead thanks to an early goal from Amy Ring and a point from Egan.

Fox-Cab, who lost last year’s All-Ireland final to Mourneabbey, were five points clear coming into the final stages.

But the challengers rallied once more as Rutledge hit two frees for the Crokes before Lamb scored another penalty deep in injury-time to push the game to extra-time.

'It was one of the tightest matches I've ever played in' - Sarah Quinn from @OFFICIALFoxCab sums up tonight's epic extra-time win over Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin SFC Final.. @LadiesFootball @WeAreDub @DubMatchTracker pic.twitter.com/x4f0V10oRT — DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) September 28, 2019

Both sides continued to battle hard when play resumed with Fox-Cab utilising all their experience to prevail and complete a five-in-a-row.

It was one of the tightest matches I’ve ever played,” said Fox-Cab’s Sarah Quinn after the final whistle.

“It was unbelievable, Crokes really threw everything at us. Luckily, we were able to hold our composure and the ball for the last few minutes.

“We just about snuffed them out but it was a fantastic match to play in. I’m sure we’ll all be feeling it tomorrow.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!