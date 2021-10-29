Seventh heaven as Dublin champs Foxrock-Cabinteely break Na Fianna hearts

Foxrock-Cabinteely 1-7

Na Fianna 0-7

FOXROCK-CABINTEELY SHOWED champions’ resolve in Parnell Park on Friday night to reel in Na Fianna in the final minutes and clinch a seventh Dublin senior football title in a row.

Na Fianna led by 0-7 to 0-5 as the game entered the final quarter, and could have been even further ahead but for a missed penalty by Dublin star Hannah Tyrrell early in the second half.

But Jodi Egan drew Fox-Cab level with a score either side of the water break before Katie McNally struck the decisive goal for the champions five minutes from time.

Niamh Ryan collected the ball deep in her own half and set off on a mazy solo run, carrying inside the 21-yard line before popping a pass to Andrea Murphy on her shoulder.

Murphy passed the ball over Na Fianna keeper Karen O’Connell as she raced out to close the angle, squaring for McNally who palmed it into the net.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member