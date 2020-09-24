Waterford appoint Rockett to take over from John Sheridan as first-team manager

Rockett was in the dugout for Monday's defeat to leaders Shamrock Rovers.

FRAN ROCKETT WILL take charge of Waterford FC until the end of the season.

Rockett was assistant manager under both Alan Reynolds and John Sheridan, and now takes the reins following Sheridan’s return to England to take over as Wigan Athletic boss.

The Blues had reportedly been linked with former Northern Ireland international Warren Feeney — who is currently managing in the Bulgarian second division — prior to Rockett’s appointment.

Waterford also confirmed David Breen is returning to the club from Wexford FC and will take up the position of assistant manager.

