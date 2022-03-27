Strong second half powers France to bonus-point win over Italy

FRANCE OPENED THEIR Women’s Six Nations campaign with a bonus-point victory over Italy in Grenoble.

First-half tries from Madoussou Fall and Emeline Gros saw the home side took an early lead. By half-time, Les Bleues were 17-6 clear with Michela Sillari’s boot keeping the away side in the tie.

However, Lea Murie, Emilie Boulard and Chloe Jacquet all touched down in the second half as France made the most of their 67% terroritory. Boulard clinched the bonus-point with a sweeping attack from the halfway line.

Discpline was a concern throughout however as they conceded 12 penalties during the game.

The result leaves France second in the table behind England, who cruised past Scotland on Saturday. Next up they take on Ireland at the Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse.