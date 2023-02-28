Knee op rules France flanker out, Italy's Capuozzo hit with shoulder injury

FRANCE FLANKER ANTHONY Jelonch will undergo surgery at the start of next week after rupturing a knee ligament in the Six Nations win over Scotland his club, Toulouse, said on Tuesday.

James Crombie / INPHO Anthony Jelonch in action for France against Ireland. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The injury rules Jelonch out of the upcoming Six Nations clash with England and casts doubt on the 26-year-old’s participation in the World Cup which starts on 8 September.

Jelonch was the victim of a tackle that earned Scotland’s Grant Gilchrist an eighth-minute red card. He returned to the field after passing a concussion protocol only to injure his knee making a try-saving tackle on Duhan van der Merwe.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ange Capuozzo in action against Ireland's Mack Hansen. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

As some players return to their clubs during a break in the Six Nations, Toulouse reported that another international, Italy’s star back Ange Capuozzo, had injured his left shoulder in the defeat to Ireland on Saturday in Rome.

The Italian rugby federation said on Tuesday that the fullback had suffered a “musculoskeletal trauma” and would require “additional examinations”.

The Six Nations resumes on 11 March when Italy host Wales in a matchup of winless teams and France visit England.

