France and England's star-studded squads underline the massive challenge facing Ireland

FRANCE HAVE NAMED no fewer than nine Champions League winners in their squad for next week’s opening Euro 2025 qualifier against Ireland, underlining the massive challenge awaiting Eileen Gleeson’s side in the Group of Death.

Head coach Herve Rénard has named a 24-player squad, captained by Wendie Rénard, for Ireland’s visit to Metz on 5 April.

France then travel to Sweden on 9 April, while Ireland welcome reigning European champions England for an Aviva Stadium blockbuster on the same night.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman named her own star-studded squad earlier this week, including a return for Arsenal’s Leah Williamson.

Williamson returned to the international fold in February for the first time in nine months having recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but subsequently had to withdraw before friendlies against Austria and Italy due to a hamstring issue.

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby is also back, having missed the games in February after pulling up in the pre-Austria warm-up with a knee problem, while club mate Millie Bright remains out injured.

France

Goalkeepers: Solène Durand (Sassuolo), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus), Constance Picaud (Paris Saint-Germain).

Defenders: Estelle Cascarino (Juventus), Élisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain), Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain), Maëlle Lakrar (Montpellier), Griedge Mbock Bathy (Lyon), Ève Périsset (Chelsea), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Thiniba Samoura (Paris Saint-Germain).

Midfielders: Amandine Henry (Angel City), Selma Bacha (Lyon), Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain), Kenza Dali (Aston Villa), Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), Lea Le Garrec (FC Fleury), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Vicki Becho (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon), Julie Dufour (Paris FC), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain), Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon).

England

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Tottenham*), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jess Park (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal).

– Additional reporting by Press Association