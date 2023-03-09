France's Danty returns for England Six Nations trip

CENTRE JONATHAN DANTY was one of three changes to France’s team named by head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday as the Six Nations holders head to England this weekend.

La Rochelle’s Danty, 30, replaces Yoram Moefana, who is on the bench, after victory over Scotland in the last round.

Danty, a powerful ball-carrier, made the last of his 19 Test appearances in November and has played three club games since recovering from a knee injury.

Tighthead prop Dorian Aldegheri comes in for the banned Mohamed Haouas and flanker Francois Cros takes the place of injured Anthony Jelonch for Saturday’s game at Twickenham.

Les Bleus can still retain the Championship but need other results to go their way after victories over Italy and Scotland came either side of defeat to Ireland in round two.

France last won at Twickenham in 2007.

They will host this year’s Rugby World Cup which starts on September 8.

France:

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gael Fickou

Advertisement

12. Jonathan Danty

11. Ethan Dumortier

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

8. Gregory Alldritt

7. Charles Ollivon

6. Francois Cros

5. Paul Willemse

4. Thibaud Flament

3. Dorian Aldegheri

2. Julien Marchand

1. Cyril Baille

Replacements:

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Reda Wardi

18. Sipili Falatea

19. Romain Taofifenua

20. Sekou Macalou

21. Maxime Lucu

22. Yoram Moefana

23. Melvyn Jaminet

– © AFP 2023

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!