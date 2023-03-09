France's Danty returns for England Six Nations trip

CENTRE JONATHAN DANTY was one of three changes to France’s team named by head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday as the Six Nations holders head to England this weekend.
La Rochelle’s Danty, 30, replaces Yoram Moefana, who is on the bench, after victory over Scotland in the last round.
Danty, a powerful ball-carrier, made the last of his 19 Test appearances in November and has played three club games since recovering from a knee injury.
🏴🆚🇫🇷 Ce week-end c’est 𝒍𝒆 𝒄𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒄𝒉 à Twickenham 💪— France Rugby (@FranceRugby) March 9, 2023
Rendez-vous samedi à 17h45 ! #NefaisonsXV #XVdeFrance #ANGFRA pic.twitter.com/BJd6f8Mp2L
Tighthead prop Dorian Aldegheri comes in for the banned Mohamed Haouas and flanker Francois Cros takes the place of injured Anthony Jelonch for Saturday’s game at Twickenham.
Les Bleus can still retain the Championship but need other results to go their way after victories over Italy and Scotland came either side of defeat to Ireland in round two.
France last won at Twickenham in 2007.
They will host this year’s Rugby World Cup which starts on September 8.
France:
15. Thomas Ramos
14. Damian Penaud
13. Gael Fickou
12. Jonathan Danty
11. Ethan Dumortier
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont (captain)
8. Gregory Alldritt
7. Charles Ollivon
6. Francois Cros
5. Paul Willemse
4. Thibaud Flament
3. Dorian Aldegheri
2. Julien Marchand
1. Cyril Baille
Replacements:
Nations Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this springBecome a Member
16. Peato Mauvaka
17. Reda Wardi
18. Sipili Falatea
19. Romain Taofifenua
20. Sekou Macalou
21. Maxime Lucu
22. Yoram Moefana
23. Melvyn Jaminet
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!