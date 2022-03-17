Penaud returns as France name side for Grand Slam shot against England

DAMIAN PENAUD HAS returned to the right wing in France’s team as they bid to secure a Grand Slam by beating England in Paris on Saturday [KO 8pm Irish time].

Clermont man Penaud missed last weekend’s Guinness Six Nations win away to Wales after testing positive for Covid-19 but he is available again and comes into the starting XV in place of the injured Yoram Moefana.

Romain Taofifénua is also back from Covid and the giant second row is included in a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the French bench.

Powerhouse lock Paul Willemse was an injury doubt this week but he is fit to start.

If Les Bleus win at Stade de France, it will be their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.

World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont captains the side again, with head coach Fabien Galthié keeping faith with the group of players who have got France to this point.

France (v England):

15. Melvyn Jaminet

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gaël Fickou

12. Jonathan Danty

11. Gabin Villière

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

1. Cyrill Baille

2. Julien Marchand

3. Uini Atonio

4. Cameron Woki

5. Paul Willemse

6. François Cros

7. Anthony Jelonch

8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Jean-Baptiste Gros

18. Mohamed Haouas

19. Romain Taofifénua

20. Thibaud Flament

21. Dylan Cretin

22. Maxime Lucu

23. Thomas Ramos

Referee: Jaco Peyper [SARU].