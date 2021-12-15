After 66 appearances and a World Cup runners-up medal, France fly-half Francois Trinh-Duc to retire

BORDEAUX-BEGLES’ France fly-half Francois Trinh-Duc said in an interview published on Wednesday he will retire at the end of the season.

Trinh-Duc, 35, made the last of his 66 Test appearances in March 2018 after making his debut a decade earlier.

The former Montpellier, Toulon and Racing 92 playmaker won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2010 before losing in the Rugby World Cup final a year later.

“It’s time to stop. When I started, in unique clubs like Montpellier and Toulon, where seasons can sometimes feel like twice as long, I never thought I would last as long,” he told newspaper L’Equipe.

“I’m not the same on the pitch as I was eight years ago, physically and other things. It’s what’s a bit difficult now,” he added.

Trinh-Duc is set to feature for Bordeaux-Begles this weekend as they head to the Scarlets in the European Champions Cup.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021