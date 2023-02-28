Scandal-hit chief quits amidst storm of controversy in French football

FRENCH FOOTBALL PRESIDENT Noel Le Graet has resigned following accusations of sexual and psychological harassment, bringing to an end an 11-year spell in charge.

French football is currently in a storm of controversy, with women’s national team head coach Corinne Diacre also expected to step down amid player revolt in the build-up to the World Cup.

Vera Pauw’s Ireland are due to welcome France to Dublin on 6 July in their final send-off game, while their male counterparts go head-to-head in a European Championship Group B qualifier at the Aviva Stadium on 27 March.

Le Graet’s time at the helm had coincided with the revival of the French men’s national team as a force, with their victory at the 2018 World Cup followed by a run to last year’s final in Qatar, which they lost on penalties to Argentina.

But the 81-year-old’s resignation comes 13 days after the publication of a damning report into management practices at the Paris-based FFF which had been commissioned by the French sports ministry.

“Considering his conduct towards women, his public comments and the governance failings of the FFF, Mr Le Graet no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football,” the report said.

Le Graet had already agreed in January to step down pending the outcome of the audit, which concluded that he should not return to the role because his “behavioural excesses are incompatible with the carrying out of his functions.”

It was revealed last month that Le Graet, whose mandate was due to run until 2024, was being investigated for sexual and psychological harassment following allegations made by a female football agent, Sonia Souid.

He was already under pressure after making dismissive remarks in a radio interview in early January about France legend Zinedine Zidane’s potential interest in coaching the men’s national team.

Three of the French women’s team’s best players have abruptly quit in recent days, confirming reported issues with Diacre.

Captain Wendie Renard, one of the game’s best defenders, said pulling out of the World Cup was the “only way” to protect her mental health.

Within an hour of the 32-year-old Lyon centre-back’s announcement, Paris Saint-Germain pair Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto also announced they no longer wished to play for France.

It was confirmed overnight that Les Bleues will play World Cup co-hosts and Ireland’s Group B rivals, Australia, in their last warm-up game in Melbourne on 14 July.

