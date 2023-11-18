France notch their biggest win, beating Gibraltar 14-0 for Euro record

LAST UPDATE | 18 minutes ago
NINE DIFFERENT PLAYERS scored – with Kylian Mbappe hitting a hat-trick – as already-qualified France thrashed 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 in Nice to break their previous biggest winning margin and take the record for largest Euro win.
KYLIAN MBAPPÉ ARE YOU KIDDING ME 😱🐐 pic.twitter.com/KSDI2KWyIy— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 18, 2023
Ethan Santos’ own goal, Marcus Thuram and 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery on his international debut had already put France in command before Santos’ red card on 18 minutes allowed Didier Deschamps’ men to run amok.
Mbappe’s penalty made it 4-0 and Jonathan Clauss, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana all scored before half-time.
Adrien Rabiot, Coman again and Ousmane Dembele kept the score ticking over before Mbappe struck twice to seal his hat-trick.
Olivier Giroud then came off the bench to grab the final two goals and ensure the history books were re-written. France surpassed their 10-0 record against Azerbaijan in 1995 and Germany’s 13-0 victory over San Marino in Euro qualifying.
Yet the scoreline will raise fresh questions over the need for such clashes between giants and minnows in a congested fixture calendar.
Elsewhere, Romania reached just a second major tournament since 2008 by ending Israel’s chances of automatic qualification with a 2-1 win.
Israel went in front after just two minutes through Eran Zahavi. But Romania hit back quickly to level through George Puscas and secured their place in Germany thanks to Ianis Hagi, son of Gheorghe Hagi who inspired the Romanians famous run to the 1994 World Cup quarter-finals.
Switzerland also qualified despite being held 1-1 at home by Kosovo.
Romania are now in pole position to win Group I with a draw at home to the Swiss on Tuesday enough to secure top spot.
Croatia moved into second place in Group D thanks to a 2-0 win in Latvia as Lovro Majer and Andrej Kramaric struck inside the first 16 minutes.