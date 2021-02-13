BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 13 February 2021
Fabien Galthie says in-form France still have ‘significant room for improvement’

Les Bleus will take to the field against Ireland in Dublin as tournament favourites.

By Press Association Saturday 13 Feb 2021, 8:19 PM
France have progressed under Galthie.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

FABIEN GALTHIE HAS warned France’s Guinness Six Nations rivals that his side still have significant room for improvement ahead of their showdown with Ireland.

Les Bleus have won eight of 10 games under head coach Galthie and arrive at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow as tournament favourites.

The only French setbacks since the 2019 World Cup were defeat to Scotland in last year’s Six Nations following a first-half red card for prop Mohamed Haouas, and a dramatic extra-time loss to England in the Autumn Nations Cup final when more than 20 players were unavailable.

Despite his team receiving plenty of plaudits, Galthie is eager for further improvement.

“You just have to look at the results. We have won eight out of 10 matches,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“In Scotland, we lost following a red card and in London we lost in extra-time.

“We will continue to make progress in many areas and we have significant room for improvement.”

Inspired by the electric talents of scrum-half Antoine Dupont, France began the tournament with a resounding 50-10 win away to Italy.

A subsequent shock defeat for defending champions England at the hands of Scotland has boosted French hopes of going one better than last year, when they finished runners-up on points difference.

Galthie has made two changes for the Ireland game, dropping wing Teddy Thomas and flanker Dylan Cretin – who were both on the scoresheet in Rome – to the bench in favour of Damian Penaud and Anthony Jelonch.

“Penaud fits the profile of the type of player which will allow us to be present in a sector of the game we imagine the Irish will rely on a lot, going down the blindside and also putting the ball up in the air,” said Galthie, explaining his selection.

“He, to me, appears prepared for this type of battle.”

France are seeking a first Six Nations win in Dublin in a decade following a draw in 2013 and three successive losses, while Ireland must win to keep alive their title hopes after losing to Wales.

