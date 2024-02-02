Five-try Ireland make dream start to Grand Slam defence in France

France 17

Ireland 38

FOR JUST THE fourth time in the 52 years, Ireland have won away in France.

Tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne, Calvin Nash, Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher saw Andy Farrell’s side power to a hugely impressive victory in Marseille which puts them in pole position to defend their Grand Slam title.

Ireland will now be strong favorites to win back-to-back Six Nations after a superb display full of wonderful creativity in attack, steely defensive grit and a show-stealing Six Nations debut by 22-year-old Joe McCarthy.

This was a brilliant, boisterous occasion in the breathtaking 67,000 capacity Stade Vélodrome, the 9pm kick-off allowing both sets of supporters enjoy a long afternoon soaking up the spring sunshine. They arrived to the ground well-oiled and in fine voice, with thousands of home fans taking their seats a good hour before the two teams emerged from the tunnel.

Many had penned France and Ireland in for a potential World Cup final meeting last autumn but, well, we don’t need to go over all that again. The World Cup is parked as far as Andy Farrell concerned, and this was a new iteration of his team on show in Marseille tonight, the first hurdle of the post-Johnny Sexton era. There were first Six Nations starts for McCarthy and Jack Crowley, two young players with the potential to be pillars of this team for the next decade, while Calvin Nash did an admirable job of replicating the flair and brilliance of Mack Hansen on just his second Test cap.

The hosts are dealing with some transition of their own. Tonight Fabien Galthié’s team took to the field without the their inspirational leader Antoine Dupont, who is preparing for summer Sevens duty at the Paris Olympics, while Romain Ntamack, Thibaud Flament and Anthony Jelonch all missed out through injury.

Those losses were always likely to rob France of some cohesion but after a stunning rendition of La Marseillaise, they sparked into life, firing an early warning shot on their first visit to the Ireland 22 inside the opening two minutes.

The Ireland team stand for the national anthem. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

After Melvyn Jaminet drifted past a cluster of green shirts to bring his side past halfway, a trademark Grégory Alldritt carry bought some extra yards before good work from Maxime Lucu and Gael Fockou sent Damian Penaud tearing down the wing, with Hugo Keenan making an important try-saving tackle to send the winger into touch.

For most of the next 38 minutes, Ireland dominated.

They reached the France 22 for the first time after five minutes and after their driving maul was swallowed up and Bundee Aki was flattened, an Ireland penalty allowed Crowley point for the posts and kick his team into a 3-0 lead.

Ireland had far more ambition with ball in hand across the early stages and France’s attempt to halt their momentum suffered a hammer blow when Damien Willemse crashed high into Andrew Porter, the French lock sent to the sin bin for a yellow card which after review by the TMO bunker, remained only a caution.

With a man advantage Ireland looked to exploit the space in the French defence, Calvin Nash making an enterprising chip and chase to apply pressure in the 22 before Crowley spoiled a promising attack by sending a grubber out on the full.

Ireland continued to weave and prod their way around the French defence, the hosts continued to hold them out – the home side making 42 tackles to Ireland’s 13 with just over 10 minutes played.

A long kicking exchange followed, James Lowe seeing a long effort stop within inches of the end line before France scrambled their return into the stands.

Ireland’s lineout was smooth and from there they moved into a smart attacking pattern, Caelan Doris and Aki both involved before Crowley bravely delayed a pass – at the cost of a bruising hit from Jonathan Danty – that opened up space on the outside, Robbie Henshaw finding Aki who produced a wonderful offload inside that sent Gibson-Park racing over to finish a wonderful, sweeping attacking move. Crowley added the extra two and Ireland led by 10.

Jamison Gibson-Park scores Ireland's opening try. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

With France back to their full complement of 15, Ireland continued to build pressure – with the bulk of the game being played in the French half.

Josh van der Flier was held up over the line after another lively Gibson-Park snipe and Crowley carry, before the Ireland out-half send a 34-meter penalty attempt from a central position wide to the right.

Farrell had spoken about Ireland’s need to take their chances when they arrived, but with their tails up his team were leaving points behind.

Two minutes afters Crowley’s miss, France won a scrum penalty and Thomas Ramos drained a long-range kick to get his team on the scoreboard.

Crowley, to his credit, didn’t let the errors play on his mind. After Ireland worked their way back into the 22 he showed good composure in shipping another late hit while delaying a pass inside that sent Tadhg Beirne under the posts. Crowley punched the air, dusted himself down and kicked the extras.

Joe McCarthy is tackled by Jonathan Danty. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

France responded with a moment of madness, Willemse marking his re-introduction with another high shot on Doris. Karl Dickson showed the lock his second yellow of the evening, and France would have to navigate their way through the rest of the contest a man short.

The setback jolted Galthié’s men into life. They looked to pounce from a lineout in the Ireland 22 but Beirne shot up to steal the throw.

France kept coming. Dan Sheehan was penalised at the scrum, allowing France go to the corner again. This time they bulldozed forward before spinning the ball across the pitch, their momentum halted by a huge driving tackle from Keenan on Penaud.

France reset and threw themselves at it again, hooker Peato Mauvaka taking a quick penalty to drive at the try-line. France recycled the ball and stretched Ireland, Penaud latching onto a classy Jalibert pass to punch through and score.

Ramos’ conversion brought a close to a eventful opening period, Ireland taking a 17-10 lead into the break.

Damian Penaud scores a try. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

France opened the second half with a missed Ramos penalty before Ireland silenced the home crowd again – a powerful McCarthy carry pushing Ireland forward before Henshaw stepped past the first defender and found Doris, who fired a pass wide to Nash, the Munster winger getting his head down to mark his first Six Nations appearance with a try.

Crowley took full advantage by nailing a superb conversion from the touchline that moved Ireland 14 points clear.

Then Ireland’s discipline slipped. Crowley and Fickou collided in the air and after a brief moment of confusion, a penalty awarded to Ireland was reversed and France moved into the 22 again.

The maul drove forward before Paul Gabrillagues stretched for the line. Amid a length TMO check, Peter O’Mahony was shown yellow for collapsing the maul and eventually, the try was awarded.

Robbie Henshaw is tackled by Gael Fickou and Jonathan Danty. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland’s error count continued to rise, Gibson-Park’s kick straight into touch saved by a stolen lineout and excellent Lowe turnover – important moments when France were threatening to turn the screw.

It became Ireland’s game again. A lineout in the 22 saw the Irish maul build momentum, allowing Sheehan slip free and score the bonus-point try. Crowley, from an identical position to his third conversion, repeated the trick with another superb kick.

Entering the final 15 minutes, Ireland’s lead was 14 points and Farrell turned to his 6:2 bench, sending James Ryan, Jack Conan, Ryan Baird, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham and Ronan Kelleher into the action.

Ireland dug in as France came in waves; Doris making an important steal, Keenan delivering another massive hit on Paul Boudehent and Beirne and Kelleher combining to stop Posolo Tuilagi barreling forward on his Six Nations debut.

With France frustrated the visitors went and wrapped up the result, Kelleher adding their fifth try by surging through another lineout maul.

Five tries in France, and a dream start to Ireland’s Grand Slam defence.

France scorers:

Try: Penaud, Gabrillagues

Penalty: Ramos [1/2]

Conversion: Ramos [2/2]

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Gibson-Park, Beirne, Nash, Sheehan, Kelleher

Penalty: Crowley [1/2]

Conversion: Crowley [5/5]

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Cyril Baille (Reda Wardi, 52-70), Peato Mauvaka (Julien Marchand, 52), Uini Atonio (Dorian Aldegheri, 52); Paul Gabrillagues (Posolo Tuilagi, 52), Paul Willemse; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt (capt).

Yellow card: Willemse 8

Red card: Willemse 31

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash (Ciarán Frawley, 79), Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park (Conor Murray, 70); Andrew Porter (Cian Healy, 8-18 HIA, 63), Dan Sheehan (Ronan Kelleher, 63), Tadhg Furlong (Finlay Bealham, 63); Joe McCarthy (James Ryan, 66), Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (capt) (Ryan Baird, 63), Josh van der Flier (Jack Conan, 63), Caelan Doris.

Yellow card: O’Mahony 52

Referee: Karl Dickson.