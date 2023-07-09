France to face Ireland in hunt for third straight World Rugby U20 Championship crown

FRANCE STAYED ON course for a third straight World Rugby U20 Championship crown as they recovered from a sluggish start to defeat England 52-31 in a semi-final in Cape Town on Sunday.

The French, winners of the last two editions in 2018 and 2019, will face Six Nations U20 champions Ireland in the decider this Friday.

Ireland overcame disappointing South Africa 31-12 in the first semi-final of a double-header at Athlone Stadium.

While loose forwards Marko Gazzotti of France and Brian Gleeson of Ireland won the man of the match awards, winning fly-halves Hugo Reus and Sam Prendergast also attracted attention.

Reus converted six of the seven French tries — the other was a penalty try carrying an automatic seven points — slotted a penalty and scored a try for a 20-point personal total.

The angles and distances of the kicks at goal by the playmaker varied, but he never looked like missing on a cold night in the southwestern city.

Prendergast also finished with a perfect record by converting all four Irish tries before slotting a penalty. Several of his kicks were from the touchline.

Both matches produced tales of two halves with England and South Africa doing well initially before being overpowered after half-time.

Aided by the wind, England surged to a 17-point lead within 15 minutes. France reduced the deficit to just three points, then conceded a third try to trail 24-14 at the break.

The match took a decisive turn on 47 minutes when England substitute Finn Carnduff was yellow-carded after conceding a penalty try.

While he spent 10 minutes in the sin bin, France captain Lenni Nouchi and fellow back-row forward Gazzotti scored a try each to build a 35-24 advantage.

Further tries from Oscar Jegou and Reus ensured France of victory and 37 minutes had elapsed in the second half before England added to their half-time total through a Cassius Cleaves try.

Ireland spent most of the first half defending before a Prendergast cross kick sent James Nicholson over in the corner and the visitors led 7-0 at half-time.

After South Africa fly-half Jean Smith — a son of Glasgow Warriors coach Franco Smith — missed two penalty attempts, he converted an Imad Khan try to draw South Africa level.

Ireland responded with tries from Gleeson, Nicholson and Sam Berman before Coetzee le Roux crossed the tryline at the death for the hosts, who lacked creativity with ball in hand.

– © AFP 2023

