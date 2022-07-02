Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 2 July 2022
Advertisement

France survive heat and first-half examination to beat Japan

The sides were level at 0-13 apiece at half-time.

By AFP Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 9:59 AM
6 minutes ago 456 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5805919
File photo of France's Maxime Lucu.
Image: PA
File photo of France's Maxime Lucu.
File photo of France's Maxime Lucu.
Image: PA

SIX NATIONS CHAMPIONS France stretched away in the second half to beat a spirited Japan 42-23 on Saturday in steamy conditions in the first Test at Toyota Stadium.

With temperatures soaring to 33 degrees and humidity at 55 percent at kick-off, France struggled to impose themselves in the first half as Japan fought back from conceding an early try to be level at 13-13 at half-time.

A Matthis Lebel try shortly after the interval saw the Grand Slam winners click into gear and further tries from Damian Penaud, Yoram Moefana and Pierre Bourgarit sealed victory for an experimental French side.

The two teams will meet again at Tokyo’s Olympic stadium next Saturday.

“It’s frustrating — there are lots of things we can improve on,” said Japan captain Atsushi Sakate.

“I want us to prepare well over the coming week so that we can get revenge.”

France opened the scoring when fly-half Matthieu Jalibert spun the ball out wide for wing Penaud to touch down in the corner in the third minute.

But Japan hit back to take the lead against next year’s World Cup hosts with a penalty from Seungshin Lee and a try from Tevita Tatafu, who finished off a flowing attack by barging over between the posts.

Two Melvyn Jaminet penalties to one from Japan’s Lee levelled the score as half-time approached, before France missed a golden chance to head into the break in front.

Jaminet looked set to release centre Moefana out wide with a clear run to the try line, only for the full-back to throw his pass into touch.

The visitors never looked back in the second half once Jalibert had taken out Japan centre Dylan Riley with a drop of his shoulder soon after the break, then dashed through the gap to release Lebel to score.

Maxime Lucu thought he had grabbed another minutes later, only for the try to be wiped off following a review.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Penaud scored his second of the match in the 58th minute, slicing through the Japan defence to pad out the visitors’ lead.

Moefana added another with a chip and chase down the wing three minutes later, before Bourgarit rumbled over following a drive from the French forwards.

Siosaia Fifita scored a last-minute consolation try for Japan.

“We tried to keep hold of the ball and take the game to them,” said Japan prop Keita Inagaki.

“There were lots of things we did well in the first half but we fell apart in the second.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie