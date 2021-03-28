Dembele scores, Mbappe misses penalty as France beat Kazakhstan

OUSMANE DEMBELE SCORED the opening goal as holders France beat Kazakhstan 2-0 away to claim the first victory in their campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sergei Maliy put through his own net for France’s second goal before half-time but Kylian Mbappe had a second-half penalty saved after coming off the bench.

It was a welcome result for the reigning world champions after they kicked off their campaign in qualifying Group D by drawing 1-1 at home to Ukraine last Wednesday.

Didier Deschamps’ side now stop off in Sarajevo for another match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday to complete a hectic start to qualifying before reverting their focus to the delayed Euro 2020 in June.

