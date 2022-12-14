36 mins ago

And then there were three, soon to be two.

You’re very welcome along to our coverage of the second World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco. The prize on offer is a date with Argentina in Sunday’s final. Will it be the reigning champions, or an impressive Morocco outfit who has conceded just once throughout this tournament?

France are certainly the favourites but how will they fare against a side who has already measured up against top international sides including Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal? We’ll find out later this evening, with kick-off getting underway at 7pm.

We’ll have team news for you shortly and, as always, we want to hear your thoughts on tonight’s game and who you think has the better chance of defeating Argentina in the final.