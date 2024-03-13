Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Antoine Frisch: Munster centre trained with France this week ahead of England Test. Andrew Surma/Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo
Six Nations

Munster's Antoine Frisch released from France camp ahead of Six Nations finale

Centre remains Irish-qualified after Fabien Galthié opts not to cap him against England this weekend.
6
2.0k
1 hour ago

ANTOINE FRISCH WILL not feature for France in this weekend’s Six Nations finale against England.

The Munster man, who qualifies to play for both Ireland and France but has not been capped by either at senior international level, was called into Fabien Galthié’s training squad earlier this week.

The move gave rise to fears that Frisch could become Non-Irish Qualified (NIQ) which, with Alex Nankivell also under contract, would leave Munster with two NIQ centres.

However, France confirmed on Wednesday evening that the 27-year-old is one of six players that have been released and allowed to return to their clubs. 

Galthié may yet decide to include Frisch in his plans for France’s tour of South America this summer.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     