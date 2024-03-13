Munster's Antoine Frisch released from France camp ahead of Six Nations finale

ANTOINE FRISCH WILL not feature for France in this weekend’s Six Nations finale against England.

The Munster man, who qualifies to play for both Ireland and France but has not been capped by either at senior international level, was called into Fabien Galthié’s training squad earlier this week.

The move gave rise to fears that Frisch could become Non-Irish Qualified (NIQ) which, with Alex Nankivell also under contract, would leave Munster with two NIQ centres.

However, France confirmed on Wednesday evening that the 27-year-old is one of six players that have been released and allowed to return to their clubs.

Galthié may yet decide to include Frisch in his plans for France’s tour of South America this summer.