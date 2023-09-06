Moefana replaces Danty for France's Rugby World Cup opener

CENTRE YORAM MOEFANA will replace the injured Jonathan Danty in France’s side for this weekend’s World Cup opener with New Zealand, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Wednesday.

La Rochelle’s Danty, 30, suffered a hamstring injury late last month and will miss Friday’s highly-anticipated match in Paris.

Galthie said it was “an honour” for the host nation to play New Zealand in the World Cup’s opening match.

The All Blacks have lifted the World Cup trophy three times and won a 20th Rugby Championship title earlier this year.

“They do it best,” Galthie told reporters. “We’re so happy to play this team.

“For us, Friday is a party, a joy, an honour, it’s marvellous,” he added.

Bordeaux-Begles’ Moefana, 23, is in line to make his 15th Test start against the three-time World Cup winners.

“Yoram has three years of experience with us,” Galthie said.

“We’ve worked on a lot of combinations and we have to be able to adapt.

“During this competition there are four group games, then potentially three knockouts. This France team will change,” he added.

There are two other changes from the warm-up win over Australia on 27 August as lock Cameron Woki comes in for the injured Paul Willemse and prop Reda Wardi starts instead of Jean-Baptise Gros.

“At tight-head we have Reda then Jean-Baptiste to finish,” Galthie said.

“We have what we need,” he added.

France

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gael Fickou

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Gabin Villiere

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Reda Ward

2. Julien Marchand

3. Uini Atonio

4. Cameron Woki

5. Thibaud Flament

6. Francois Cros

7. Charles Ollivon

8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Jean-Baptiste Gros

18. Dorian Aldegheri

19. Romain Taofifienua

20. Paul Boudehent

21. Maxime Lucu

22. Arthur Vincent

23. Melvyn Jaminet

– © AFP 2023