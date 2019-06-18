Bastareaud among high-profile names missing as France name World Cup training squad

ALTHOUGH HE SERVED as French vice-captain during the most recent Six Nations, Mathieu Bastareaud has been left out of France’s Rugby World Cup training squad.

The 30-year-old Toulon centre does not appear among Les Bleus’ 37-man squad, and misses out along with experienced scrum-half Morgan Parra – who has been struggling with an ankle injury – and winger Teddy Thomas.

French outlet Midi Olympique yesterday reported Bastareaud’s likely absence from the squad, saying his being left out is at the behest of incoming coach Fabien Galthie.

Galthie will replace Jacques Brunel as head coach after the World Cup, but is also assisting him during the upcoming tournament.

Those who have been named in the squad include uncapped front rowers Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse) and Emerick Setiano (Toulon) and Fijian-born Clermont winger Alivereti Raka.

Of the 37-man squad, six have been named on standby. The players who took no part in the Top 14 play-offs will assemble on 25 June, and those who did will link up on 1 July. This excludes those who went as far as the semi-finals and final of the competition, who will be given an extended break to 6 July.

France have been drawn in Pool C of the World Cup, and will face England, Argentina, United States, and Tonga.

The squad in full:

Forwards (17): Gregory Alldritt, Demba Bamba, Yacouba Camara, Camille Chat, Paul Gabrillagues, Guilhem Guirado, Arthur Iturria, Felix Lambey, Wenceslas Lauret, Bernard Le Roux, Peato Mauvaka, Jefferson Poirot, Louis Picamoles, Dany Priso, Emerick Setiano, Rabah Slimani, Sebastien Vahaamahina

Backs (14): Geoffrey Doumayrou, Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Sofiane Guitoune, Yoann Huget, Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud, Maxime Medard, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Alivereti Raka, Thomas Ramos, Baptiste Serin

Standby (6): Anthony Belleau, Francois Cros, Etienne Falgoux, Charles Ollivon, Vincent Rattez, Paul Willemse