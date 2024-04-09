Advertisement
France players after their recent Six Nations win over England. Dave Winter/INPHO
France to face World XV in Bilbao before South America tour

FRANCE WILL TAKE on a World XV featuring England’s Vunipola brothers Mako and Billy and Fijian centre Semi Radradra in Bilbao ahead of their summer tour to South America, the French federation announced on Tuesday.

The fixture will be played on 22 June at the San Mames stadium in the northern Spanish port when many of France’s top players will be involved in the Top 14 semi-finals,

Former New Zealand coach Ian Foster and current Montpellier coach Patrice Collazo will take charge of the World XV, which will feature a number of players from Bayonne including former France half-backs Maxime Machenaud and Camille Lopez and prop Tevita Tatafu, provided the Basque club do not qualify for the last four of the Top 14.

“We are building an impressive squad,” Foster said in a federation statement.

“When we take on the French XV in the Basque Country, we will certainly have the ambition to put on a show of attacking rugby.”

France’s tour of South America includes two Tests against Argentina and one against Uruguay.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
