Thursday 25 February 2021
France suspend training after another positive Covid-19 test

The France squad have been placed in isolation, with the Six Nations meeting with Scotland set for Sunday.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 9:18 AM
The French team in a huddle in Dublin during the second round win over Ireland.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FRANCE HAVE SUSPENDED training and placed the squad in isolation following another positive test for Covid-19 today. 

Yesterday, the Six Nations said Sunday’s game with Scotland would go ahead as planned in spite of a Covid-19 outbreak in the French squad. They recorded 15 positive cases among players and staff, which included Head Coach Fabien Galthie along with captain Charles Ollivon and talisman Antoine Dupont. 

The French rugby federation said yesterday they would continue to conduct daily PCR tests, and today’s has returned another positive case following a slate of negative results since Monday.

The French rugby federation tweeted: “The entire group is in isolation in accordance with the health protocol. The FFR is in close contact with the Six Nations Committee.” 

More to follow

 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie