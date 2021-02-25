France suspend training after another positive Covid-19 test

The French team in a huddle in Dublin during the second round win over Ireland.

FRANCE HAVE SUSPENDED training and placed the squad in isolation following another positive test for Covid-19 today.

Yesterday, the Six Nations said Sunday’s game with Scotland would go ahead as planned in spite of a Covid-19 outbreak in the French squad. They recorded 15 positive cases among players and staff, which included Head Coach Fabien Galthie along with captain Charles Ollivon and talisman Antoine Dupont.

The French rugby federation said yesterday they would continue to conduct daily PCR tests, and today’s has returned another positive case following a slate of negative results since Monday.

The French rugby federation tweeted: “The entire group is in isolation in accordance with the health protocol. The FFR is in close contact with the Six Nations Committee.”

