BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 18 March 2021
Advertisement

Date for delayed France-Scotland game confirmed

The Six Nations clash will take place on 26 March at 8pm.

By AFP Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,926 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5385615
The game will take place at the Stade de France.
Image: PA
The game will take place at the Stade de France.
The game will take place at the Stade de France.
Image: PA

FRANCE’S DELAYED SIX Nations match at home to Scotland will now be played on 26 March – six days after the scheduled end of the tournament – organisers said Thursday.

Originally planned to take place in Paris on 28 February, the third-round tie was postponed after France recorded 16 positive Covid-19 cases among their set-up.

A brief statement said: “Six Nations Rugby has confirmed the rescheduled France v Scotland fixture as follows: Date: Friday 26 March 2021. Time: 9pm (French time), 8pm (UK Time). Venue:  Stade de France.”

That means both France and Scotland will play three Six Nations matches in as many weeks.

But as the new date falls outside the tournament’s designated ‘window’, clubs are not obliged to release players, as would have been the case had the match gone ahead as scheduled.

That could pose a problem for Scotland given that both captain Stuart Hogg and lock Jonny Gray play for English Premiership and European champions Exeter.

A Premiership spokesperson told AFP that no agreement over player release had yet been reached.

France’s Top 14 clubs are expected to allow their Les Bleus stars to play in the game, although it is not yet clear whether Paris-based Racing 92 will make Scotland star Finn Russell available.

Meanwhile, a source with knowledge of the discussions said talks between the Six Nations and the Premiership over player release were still ongoing.

A problem for the Premiership, not to mention their commercial partners, broadcasters and fans, is that they have league games scheduled for next weekend, with Exeter away to southwest rivals Gloucester on the very same Friday that now sees France in action against Scotland.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Russell has been ruled out of Scotland’s match against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday with concussion suffered in last week’s 27-24 loss to Ireland.

France are also playing on Saturday, in Paris, when they will try to maintain their title hopes by denying Wales a Grand Slam.

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey preview Ireland’s game against England and try to figure out where this team is going under Andy Farrell, if anywhere:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie