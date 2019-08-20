France make four changes for Scotland, as Racing centre added to World Cup squad

FRANCE HAVE MADE four changes for their second World Cup warm-up match against Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday with captain Guilhem Guirado returning to the side after injury.

Following Saturday’s 32-3 win over Scotland in Nice, head coach Jacques Brunel also brings in lock Felix Lambey, back rower Arthur Iturria and fullback Thomas Ramos.

Brunel named the team 48 hours in advance “to allow for best possible preparations time for the match,” according to a statement from the team management.

Guirado replaces Camille Chat, while Lambey takes over from Paul Gabrillagues, who is at risk of a suspension after being at fault for dangerous play in Saturday’s Test.

Iturria comes back for François Cros, who earned his first cap against Scotland, while goalkicker Ramos replaces veteran Maxime Medard who scored two tries on Saturday.

Meanwhile, France have called up Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa to their World Cup squad in place of Geoffrey Doumayrou, who will miss the tournament through injury.

Vakatawa, 27, won the first of his 17 caps for France in 2016 but fell out of favour and was dropped after failing to impress during the 2018 Six Nations tournament.

Doumayrou, named in coach Brunel’s initial World Cup squad of 31 players and six reserves in June, was forced out because of an Achilles tendon injury.

France (v Scotland):

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gael Fickou

12. Wesley Fofana

11. Alivereti Raka

10. Camille Lopez

9. Antoine Dupont

8. Charles Ollivon

7. Gregory Alldritt

6. Arthur Iturria

5. Sebastian Vahaamahina

4. Felix Lambey

3. Rabah Slimani

2. Guihelm Guirado (captain)

1. Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements:

16. Camille Chat

17. Cyril Baille

18. Emerick Setiano

19. Romain Taofifenua

20. Yacouba Camara

21. Baptiste Serin

22. Romain Ntamack

23. Maxime Médard.

