Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 20 August, 2019
France make four changes for Scotland, as Racing centre added to World Cup squad

Virimi Vakatawa has replaced the injured Geoffrey Doumayrou.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 12:38 PM
50 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4774516
Vakatawa in action against Ulster last season.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Vakatawa in action against Ulster last season.
Vakatawa in action against Ulster last season.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FRANCE HAVE MADE four changes for their second World Cup warm-up match against Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday with captain Guilhem Guirado returning to the side after injury.

Following Saturday’s 32-3 win over Scotland in Nice, head coach Jacques Brunel also brings in lock Felix Lambey, back rower Arthur Iturria and fullback Thomas Ramos.

Brunel named the team 48 hours in advance “to allow for best possible preparations time for the match,” according to a statement from the team management.

Guirado replaces Camille Chat, while Lambey takes over from Paul Gabrillagues, who is at risk of a suspension after being at fault for dangerous play in Saturday’s Test.

Iturria comes back for François Cros, who earned his first cap against Scotland, while goalkicker Ramos replaces veteran Maxime Medard who scored two tries on Saturday.

Meanwhile, France have called up Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa to their World Cup squad in place of Geoffrey Doumayrou, who will miss the tournament through injury.

Vakatawa, 27, won the first of his 17 caps for France in 2016 but fell out of favour and was dropped after failing to impress during the 2018 Six Nations tournament.

Doumayrou, named in coach Brunel’s initial World Cup squad of 31 players and six reserves in June, was forced out because of an Achilles tendon injury.

France (v Scotland):

15. Thomas Ramos
14. Damian Penaud
13. Gael Fickou
12. Wesley Fofana
11. Alivereti Raka
10. Camille Lopez
9. Antoine Dupont

8. Charles Ollivon
7. Gregory Alldritt
6. Arthur Iturria
5. Sebastian Vahaamahina
4. Felix Lambey
3. Rabah Slimani
2. Guihelm Guirado (captain)
1. Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements:

16. Camille Chat
17. Cyril Baille
18. Emerick Setiano
19. Romain Taofifenua
20. Yacouba Camara
21. Baptiste Serin
22. Romain Ntamack
23. Maxime Médard.

- © AFP, 2019

