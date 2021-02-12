Two changes as France name team to face Ireland

WINGER DAMIAN PENAUD and flanker Anthony Jelonch have both been named in the starting France XV to take on Ireland in the Six Nations in Dublin.

Clermont’s Penaud comes in for Teddy Thomas, who falls to the bench for Sunday’s clash, while Castres backrower Jelonch replaces Dylan Cretin, also named among the substitutes.

The rest of the walk-on side is unchanged from the one that hammered Italy 50-10 in their opening Six Nations match last week.

Charles Ollivon skippers the team from the backrow alongside Jelonch and Gregory Alldritt, while the South Africa-born duo of Bernard Le Roux and Paul Willemse pair up in the second row.

Mohamed Haouas and Cyril Baille prop down again either side of Julien Marchand, Hassane Kolingar and New Zealand-born Uini Atonio named as front-row replacements along with Pierre Bougarit.

Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert are named at halfback with Gael Fickou and Arthur Vincent again pairing up in midfield. Penaud, Gabin Villiere and full-back Brice Dulin form the back three.

France have not won in Dublin since a 26-22 victory in 2011 in a warm-up match ahead of that year’s Rugby World Cup, in New Zealand. Their last Six Nations victory in the Irish capital was a 25-22 win in February 2011.

France (vs Ireland)

15. Brice Dulin

14. Damien Penaud

13. Arthur Vincent

12. Gael Fickou

11. Gabin Villiere

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Cyril Baille

2. Julien Marchand

3. Mohamed Haouas

4. Bernard Le Roux

5. Paul Willemse

6. Anthony Jelonch

7. Charles Ollivon

8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Hassane Kolingar, Uini Atonio, Romain Taofifénua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas

© – AFP, 2021