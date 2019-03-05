This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 March, 2019
France unveil team to face Ireland in next Sunday's Six Nations clash

Coach Jacques Brunel has kept faith with the side that defeated Scotland.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 8:18 AM
1 hour ago 3,874 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4524060
Antoine Dupont in action for France against Ireland last February.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Antoine Dupont in action for France against Ireland last February.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

FRANCE HAVE REVEALED their starting side to take on Ireland in the Six Nations next Sunday and have kept faith with the team that defeated Scotland last time out.

The 27-10 win in Paris at the end of last month was a vital boost for a French team who had endured a wretched start to this year’s tournament with a 24-19 defeat at home to Wales and then were humbled 44-8 by England at Twickenham.

French coach Jacques Brunel had dropped scrum-half Morgan Parra and out-half Camille Lopez in the wake of that England game, and he has again stuck with the Toulouse pair of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack for the match at the Aviva Stadium.

There are only five players named in the French team that started in last year’s dramatic clash in Paris when Johnny Sexton’s last-gasp drop goal handed Ireland a 15-13 win in sensational circumstances.

Forwards Jefferson Poirot, captain Guilhem Guirado, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wenceslas Lauret and Arthur Iturria all lined out in that corresponding fixture.

 

France (v Ireland):

15. Thomas Ramos
14. Damien Penaud
13. Mathieu Bastareaud
12. Gael Fickou
11. Yoann Huget
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont

1. Jefferson Poirot
2. Guilhem Guirado (captain)
3. Demba Bamba
4. Felix Lambey
5. Sebastien Vahaamahina
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Arthur Iturria
8. Louis Picamoles

Replacements:

16. Camille Chat
17. Etienne Falgoux
18. Dorian Aldegheri
19. Paul Willemse
20. Gregory Alldritt
21. Baptiste Serin
22. Anthony Belleau
23. Maxime Medard

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

