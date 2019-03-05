France unveil team to face Ireland in next Sunday's Six Nations clash

Antoine Dupont in action for France against Ireland last February.

FRANCE HAVE REVEALED their starting side to take on Ireland in the Six Nations next Sunday and have kept faith with the team that defeated Scotland last time out.

The 27-10 win in Paris at the end of last month was a vital boost for a French team who had endured a wretched start to this year’s tournament with a 24-19 defeat at home to Wales and then were humbled 44-8 by England at Twickenham.

French coach Jacques Brunel had dropped scrum-half Morgan Parra and out-half Camille Lopez in the wake of that England game, and he has again stuck with the Toulouse pair of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack for the match at the Aviva Stadium.

There are only five players named in the French team that started in last year’s dramatic clash in Paris when Johnny Sexton’s last-gasp drop goal handed Ireland a 15-13 win in sensational circumstances.

Forwards Jefferson Poirot, captain Guilhem Guirado, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wenceslas Lauret and Arthur Iturria all lined out in that corresponding fixture.

France (v Ireland):

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damien Penaud

13. Mathieu Bastareaud

12. Gael Fickou

11. Yoann Huget

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Jefferson Poirot

2. Guilhem Guirado (captain)

3. Demba Bamba

4. Felix Lambey

5. Sebastien Vahaamahina

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Arthur Iturria

8. Louis Picamoles

Replacements:

16. Camille Chat

17. Etienne Falgoux

18. Dorian Aldegheri

19. Paul Willemse

20. Gregory Alldritt

21. Baptiste Serin

22. Anthony Belleau

23. Maxime Medard

